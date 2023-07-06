All set for Thai MotoGP

Tickets for October event now available

Thai Moto2 rider Somkiat Chantra, sitting centre, attends Wednesday's press conference of the OR Thailand MotoGP Grand Prix 2023. (Photo supplied)

The northeastern province of Buri Ram will host the OR Thailand MotoGP Grand Prix for the fourth time in October, organisers said on Wednesday.

The event, which is the 17th of the 20-race calendar, will be held at Chang International Circuit.

KTM's Portuguese rider Miguel Oliveira won the weather-hit race last year.

Presiding over Wednesday's press conference were Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) governor Gongsak Yodmani and Buri Ram governor Chaiwat Chunthiraphong.

"This year, we continue to move from strength to strength, with the aim to host the MotoGP event of the highest calibre," said Gongsak.

"The personnel concerned and various committees are fully prepared, thanks to their experience and success in organising the previous three MotoGP events.

"Their skills and experience will be applied to rectify weaknesses while taking advantage of the strengths to consistently improve on hosting Thailand MotoGP every year."

Tanaisiri Chanwittayarom, managing director of Chang International Circuit, added that constant improvements have been made to the racetrack.

"Motorsport fans will get to enjoy the two days of high-octane action with the sprint race scheduled for Saturday and the main race on Sunday," he said.

"The organisers are once again fully committed to bringing and creating quality entertainment and activities across the three-day extravaganza. We encourage motorsport fans to purchase tickets and join the excitement on Oct 27-29."

Also in attendance during Wednesday's press conference was Moto2 rider Somkiat Chantra of Idemitsu Honda Team Asia.

Ducati's Italian rider Francesco Bagnaia is currently leading the world championship standings with 194 points after eight rounds of the 2023 MotoGP season. Spaniard Jorge Martin of Ducati-Pramac is second on 159 and Italian Marco Bezzecchi of Ducati-VR46 is third on 158.

During Wednesday's press conference, tickets for the three-day event officially went on sale worldwide.

There are five price ranges including Grand Stand tickets -- 5,000 baht (sold out in three minutes after the launch), Marquez Stand -- 4,000 baht, Quartararo Stand -- 3,000 baht, Chantra Stand -- 3,000 baht and Side Stand -- 2,000 baht.

Fans can purchase tickets via Counter Service All Ticket at 7-Eleven stores or www.allticket.com.