AIS confirms T1 live telecasts

AIS has become the first service provider to confirm its plans to broadcast the new season of Thai League 1.

It was announced at a meeting of the 16 top-flight teams on Wednesday that all 240 matches of 2023-24 Thai League 1 will be beamed live by both AIS and True with the package costing 500 baht for the entire season or 59 baht per month.

However, new Thai league spokesman Thanya Wongnak said yesterday that True would have to get the arrangement approved by its board before committing itself to a deal.

"AIS is the first platform to confirm that it will televise the Thai League 1 matches at the agreed rates of 500 baht for the entire season or 59 baht per month," said Thanya.

"But again we are planning to renegotiate with AIS because they have put the Thai league's share of revenue at around 75-80 percent whereas we want 90 percent.

"As for True, we are expecting a response on Friday [today]."

As per new arrangement, the Thai League 1 clubs have been advised to encourage their fans to purchase these packages as a percentage of the revenue generated by the sales of packages will go to the clubs.

A club's share of revenue would depend on the number of packages purchased by its fans.

The new season is scheduled to get underway next month.