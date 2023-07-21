Suakim faces Khomutov test in ONE debut

After a long and storied Muay Thai career, Suakim Sor Jor Thongprajin is set to make his ONE Championship debut today at ONE Lumpinee 26.

The 27-year-old will face Russia's Kirill Khomutov in a bantamweight Muay Thai contest today at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, the scene of many of his previous triumphs.

Suakim is a former three-division Lumpinee Boxing Stadium world champion, making him one of the most decorated promotional debutants in recent memory.

The Chanthaburi native is also a former Channel 7 Boxing Stadium champion, after he claimed the Thailand title at 122 pounds back in 2016.

Bringing a remarkable 148-58-4 professional record to ONE, Suakim has fought a host of famous fighters and current members of the ONE roster.

Among his previous victims are ONE veterans Chorfah Tor Sangtiennoi and Muangthai PK Saenchai -- the latter of whom he has fought five times.

Despite being absent from competition since 2019, Suakim has kept himself busy by running a gold shop in Thailand. Prior to his new business venture, he embarked on a successful fighting career abroad where he made a name for himself in Japan.

During his seven-fight run in "the land of the rising sun," Suakim locked horns with Japanese kickboxing superstar-turned-boxer Tenshin Nasukawa on two occasions, as well as reeling off four knockout victories against opponents from all over the world.

Suakim has a supremely well-rounded Muay Thai skill set and brings a broad arsenal to his ONE debut against Khomutov.

His precise kicking game will likely be key to getting the job done this weekend, as well-placed body kicks could prove the perfect foil for the kickboxing style of his Russian foe. The Thai star will also have a strong clinch game in his back pocket should Khomutov cause him problems at close range.

Starting at ONE Lumpinee 26, Suakim will look to use those weapons to emulate the success of his former opponents in ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon and ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9.