Dechapol and Sapsiree in SF

Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai in action during their quarter-final match at the BWF Japan Open. badminton photo

Mixed doubles stars Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai moved into the semi-finals of the US$850,000 BWF Japan Open in Tokyo on Friday.

The second-seeded Thai pair defeated sixth seeds Seo Seung-Jae and Chae Yu-Jung of South Korea 21-19, 21-4 to make it to the last four of the BWF World Tour Super 750 event.

They will play fourth seeds Feng Yanzhe and Huang Dongping after the Chinese duo defeated Ko Sung Hyun and Eom Hye-Won of South Korea 21-8, 21-17.

Dechapol and Sapsiree are the only Thai players left in the tournament after Kunlavut Vitidsarn, Ratchanok Intanon, women's doubles pair Jongkolphan Kititharakul/Rawinda Prajongjai and another mixed doubles duo Supak Jomkoh/Supissara Paewsampran all lost on Friday.

Men's singles third seed Kunlavut lost to fifth seed Jonatan Christie of Indonesia 16-21, 16-21 while women's sixth seed Ratchanok fell to second seed An Se-Young of South Korea 19-21, 10-21.

Supak and Supissara Paewsampran were beaten by third seeds Yuta Watanabe and Ariya Higashino of Japan 18-21, 8-21.

While Jongkolphan and Rawinda lost to eighth seeds Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota of Japan 15-21, 13-21.

Christie will play Lakshya Sen of India for a place in the final while top seed Viktor Axelsen of Denmark will battle it out against fourth seed Kodai Naraoka of Japan in the other semi-final on Saturday.

An, who is chasing her seventh title of the year, will meet Taiwanese fourth seed Tai Tzu-ying in a rematch of the Korea Open final won by the Korean world No.2 last Sunday.

In the other semis, fifth seed He Bingjiao of China will meet seventh seed Indonesia's Gregoria Tunjung, who beat top seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan 21-11, 11-21, 21-18.