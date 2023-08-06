Manchester United, Buriram top football teams for Thais: poll

Players of English Premier League teams Manchester United and Liverpool FC marched into the Rajamangala National Sport Stadium for a friendly match on July 12, 2022. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Manchester United of the English Premier League (EPL) and Buriram United of the Thai League 1 are the top teams for Thai football fans in the 2013-24 season, according to a survey by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

The poll was carried out on July 13-19 in telephone interviews with 2,500 people aged 15 and over of various levels of education, occupations and incomes to compile their opinions on the upcoming 2023-24 season of the EPL and the Thai League 1.



A total of 61.52% of respondents said they follow matches in the EPL while 38.48% do not.



Of the followers (1,538), 84.72% follow games occasionally and 15.28% are regular followers.



Asked to name their favourite team in the EPL, Manchester United came first with 34.59%, followed by Liverpool with 31.79%, Chelsea 7.09%, Manchester City 5.72%, Arsenal 5.27%, and 1.37% combined for Newcastle United, Everton, Tottenham Hotspur, Fulham, Nottingham Forest and Burnley.



The reamining 14.17% said they do not favour any particular team.



As for the Thai League 1, 53.80% of all respondents said they follow league matches while the other 46.20% do not.



Of Thai League fans (1,345), 91.38% follow games occasionally and the other 8.62% regularly.



Asked to name their favourite team in the Thai League 1, Buriram United came first with 36.13%, followed by Port FC 12.49%, Muang Thong United 11.67%, BG Pathum United 4.46%, Chonburi FC 3.79%, Leo Chiangrai United 2.97%, Khon Kaen United FC 2.01%, Sukhothai FC 1.41%, and 3.88% combined for True Bangkok United, Ratchaburi FC, Lamphun Warrior FC, Uthai Thani FC, PT Prachuap FC and Police Tero FC.



The rest, 21,19%, told pollsters they do not favour any Thai League 1 team in particular.