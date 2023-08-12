Harry Kane leaves Spurs for Bayern

Harry Kane, shown above in action against Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana in a Premier League match on Feb 26, scored 280 goals in 435 games for Tottenham Hotspur and is also England’s all-time top goalscorer with 58 international goals. (AFP Photo)

MUNICH: England captain Harry Kane has joined the Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich from the Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur on a four-year deal, the German champions said on Saturday.

The two clubs agreed on a transfer fee estimated to be worth a Bundesliga record 100 million euros ($110 million) for the 30-year-old, who had just one year left on his contract at Tottenham.

Bayern said the 30-year-old striker was signed until 2027 after protracted talks between the two clubs.

The previous Bundesliga record for a transfer was the 80 million euros paid by Bayern to sign Lucas Hernandez from Atletico Madrid in 2019.

Kane arrived in Germany on Friday after Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou confirmed the striker was on the brink of signing at Bayern.

Kane was given permission to travel to Germany to complete a medical check in Munich.

Postecoglou is preparing to take charge of his first Premier League game in charge of Tottenham at Brentford on Sunday and said he is now planning on life without the club’s all-time top goalscorer.

“Moving forward and training today preparing for Brentford, we are doing it without Harry.”

‘Highest priority’

Earlier on Friday, Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel said the six-time European champions were working on the Kane deal as their “highest priority”.

Tuchel’s men kick off their season against RB Leipzig in the German Super Cup on Saturday with the start of the Bundesliga season not until next weekend.

Kane scored 280 goals in 435 games for Spurs and is also England’s all-time top goalscorer with 58 international goals.

He remains 47 goals shy of equalling Alan Shearer’s record of 260 in the Premier League.

Kane is yet to win a major trophy at club or international level.

He finished top scorer at the 2018 World Cup where England reached the semi-finals.

At the 2022 tournament in Qatar, they were defeated by France in the quarter-finals, Kane first scoring and then missing a penalty with England 2-1 down and six minutes left on the clock.

Kane also featured in his country’s run to the European Championship final in 2021 where they lost to Italy in a penalty shoot-out.

Silverware is all but guaranteed at Bayern, who have won 11 straight Bundesliga titles.

But the German giants were in desperate need of a striker after struggling to replace Robert Lewandowski last season. Lewandowski moved to Barcelona at the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

The club won the Bundesliga in each of the Pole’s eight seasons in Munich, with Lewandowski scoring 344 goals in 375 appearances.

Kane has scored more than 20 league goals in all but three of the past nine Premier League seasons, winning the Golden Boot on three occasions.

Despite finishing second in last season’s Premier League scoring charts behind Erling Haaland (36), Kane netted 30 league goals in 2022-23, equalling his best mark.