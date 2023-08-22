Port, Rabbits face tough ACL tests today

Port's Hamilton Soares, left, Tardeli Reis, second left, and teammates celebrate a goal in Thai League 1 at the weekend.

Thai League 1 sides Port and BG Pathum United will be attempting to seal their places in the group stage of the AFC Champions League Tuesday.

Visiting Port face China's Zhejiang in a play-off while Pathum United take on Shanghai Port of the same country in an away tussle.

Both matches will kick off at 6.30pm (Thai time).

Port chairwoman Nualphan Lamsam said on the eve of the match that she was expecting a tough game.

"We are very happy to come and play in the ACL for the fourth year in a row," she said.

"Playing Zhejiang in an away game will be a difficult task for our team because they are in good form. They haven't lost a game in their past five outings. They have some good overseas players as well.

"Although we are the underdogs, we will fight.

"I have a firm believe that anything can happen in a one-off football match, so may be we can make it to the group stage of this tournament."

Port's strike force will be led by in-form Brazilians Hamilton Soares and Tardeli Reis who each scored two goals in the first two games of the Thai League 1 season.

Pathum, who feature Thailand playmaker Chanathip Songkrasin, are hoping to qualify for the group stage of the ACL but face a tough task against a team whose roster includes big names like Hulk, Oscar, Elkeson and Wu Lei.

Rabbits skipper Sarach Yooyen said on Monday that his team were ready for the game.

"Many people think that we are the underdogs but we have come here to qualify into the group stage," he said.

"We may not have had an ideal start to the domestic season, but we are determined to do well here."

Meanwhile, in a Thai League 1 match on Sunday night, hosts Sukhothai could only share a point with Trat after a goalless stalemate.