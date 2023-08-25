Princess to spearhead Thai squad

Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya competes in the 2017 SEA Games in Malaysia. (File photo)

Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya will lead the Thai equestrian team in the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou of China, Thailand's governing body for the sport said.

The Princess will take part in dressage along with Supasin Kongphan, Pavarisa Thongpradab and Supajit Wattanadit, the Thailand Equestrian Federation said in a press release.

Suphap Khao-ngam, Preecha Khunchan, Veerapat Pitakanon and Kornthawat Samran will compete in eventing.

Chanokporn Karunyathat will be the only Thai athlete in the jumping category in the 19th Asian Games to be held in the Chinese city of Hangzhou.

The Games are scheduled from Sept 23 to Oct 8.

The equestrian tournament takes place from Sept 26 to Oct 6 with the dressage competition starting on Sept 26.

Her Royal Highness, who has been a successful athlete, has represented Thailand in both equestrian and badminton in international events.

She was a silver medallist in the dressage team event at the 2017 SEA Games in Malaysia.

Princess Sirivannavari also competed in the discipline at the 2014 Asian Games in South Korea.

As a badminton player, the Princess won gold in the women's team event at the 2005 SEA Games in the Philippines.

She also took part in the discipline at the 2006 Asian Games in Qatar.

Thailand are sending 940 athletes and 335 officials to the Hangzhou Games, postponed from last year due to Covid.

The Thai contingent will compete in 40 sports with the government allocating 1.283 billion baht for the purpose.

Olympic taekwondo champion Panipak Wongpattanakit is one of Thailand's best gold medal hopes.

The 26-year-old is the reigning Asian Games champion in the 49kg class.

She will be competing in her last Asian Games in Hangzhou.