Kunlavut wins Thailand's first world badminton men's singles gold

Kunlavut Vitidsarn poses with his world championship gold medal, accompanied by Badminton Association of Thailand president Patata Leeswadtrakul, in Copenhagen on Sunday night. (Photo supplied)

Kunlavut "View" Vitidsarn became Thailand's first world badminton champion in men's singles when he beat Japan's Kodai Naraoka at the BWF World Championship 2013 at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark, on Sunday.

The 22-year-old Thai player, rankd world No 3, came from behind to beat Kodai Naraoka, ranked No 4, by 2-1 with the scores of 19-21, 21-18 and 21-7.

The two were neck and neck after two lengthy games which lasted 81 minutes, but Kunlavut stormed ahead in a dominant final game to secure victory and become the first Thai player to win a men's singles gold.

Kunlavut is the fourth badminton player from Thailand to win a gold in the world badminton championship after Ratchanok Intanon who was the world champion in women's singles in 2013 and Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai who won won the world championship in mixed doubles in 2021.



In addition to the winner's prize money, Kunlavut is entitled to a 1.5 million baht reward from the National Sports Development Fund.

Prime Minister-elect Srettha Thavisin on Monday tweeted this message of congratulations:

"I would like to congratulate View - Kunavut Vitidsarn, Thailand's first world badminton champion in men's singles at the BWF World Championship.

"In 2013 we had the first world champion in women's singles and in 2021 we won world championship in mixed doubles. The Thai players can show a very high potential with arduous training, resilience and strong determination, physically and mentally.

"Congratulations to View and his family and his team for contributing to thus success."