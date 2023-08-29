View eyes Olympic, All England titles

Kunlavut Vitidsarn

Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn has now set his sights on winning the Olympic and All England crowns after claiming the world title in Denmark on Sunday.

The world No.3 came from behind to beat No.4 Kodai Naraoka from Japan 19-21, 21-18, 21-7 in the men's singles final of the BWF World Championships at Royal Arena in Copenhagen.

After two close games, Kunlavut raced to a 10-1 lead and sealed a comfortable win in the third in a match that took nearly two hours.

With the victory, the 22-year-old, who is nicknamed 'View', becomes his country's first men's world badminton champion.

It is Thailand's third world crown in the sport after Ratchanok Intanon in the women's singles in 2013 and Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai in the mixed doubles in 2021.

The former three-time junior world champion dedicated the gold medal to his late childhood coach, to whom he had promised that he would one day become the world champion.

"I'm very happy. This has been a dream for me since I was a child," said Kunlavut, who lost to Viktor Axelsen in the final at the 2022 World Championships.

"When I was young I'd promised my coach that I would get the gold medal. He passed away, and I dedicate this gold medal to him.

"I had three targets when I was young -- the Olympic Games, World Championships and All England. Now I have achieved one of those, so two are left."

Kunlavut spilt blood, sweat and finally tears as he saw off his opponent.

Naraoka, also 22, put Kunlavut through an excruciating match of marathon rallies that lasted 109 minutes -- one of the longest men's singles matches ever.

Kunlavut's blood had to be wiped off the court several times as he threw himself around to keep the shuttle alive in a series of lengthy rallies.

It was the second longest World Championships men's singles final, eclipsed only by the 124-minute epic between China's Sun Jun and Denmark's Peter Rasmussen in the inaugural edition in 1977.

"I needed to be prepared for a long match with Kodai," said Kunlavut who defeated Naraoka in the final of the 2018 world junior championships.

"We know each other's game because we have played since our junior days. You have to be very patient with him and it was very tiring, so I didn't have any energy left to celebrate."

Badminton Association of Thailand (BAT) president Patama Leeswadtrakul praised Kunlavut for writing a new chapter for Thai badminton.

"He brilliantly changed tactics during the final," she said.

Khunying Patama said Kunlavut would be one of Thailand's best bets at next month's Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, and the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Newly-appointed Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin congratulated the newly-crowned world champion yesterday.

"I'd like to congratulate 'View' Kunvalut Vitidsarn, Thailand's first men's badminton world champion," he tweeted.

"In 2013, we had a world champion from Thailand in the women's singles and in 2021 in the [mixed] doubles.

"Thai players have very high potential when they are well trained. To become successful, you need patience and determination to be ready physically and mentally. You also need support from your family and team."

Meanwhile, South Korea's world No.1 An Se-Young enjoyed a straightforward march to the women's singles title when she beat Spain's Carolina Marin 21-12, 21-10 in the final in Copenhagen on Sunday. bangkok post/agencies