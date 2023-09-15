Pacesetters Buriram and Bangkok face lowly teams

Bangkok United players take part in a training session.

Thai League 1 resumes today after an international break with pacesetters Buriram United and Bangkok United in action.

Both are favourites in today's only two matches with champions Buriram hosting Trat and Bangkok United at home to Sukhothai.

After three games, Bangkok United, Port, Buriram and Chiang Rai all have seven points with the capital side enjoying the best goal difference among the quartet.

Buriram defenders Theerathon Bunmathan and Pansa Hemviboon returned from playing for Thailand unhurt.

Although Buriram are strong at home, Trat will be hoping to get a least a point at Chang Arena.

Newcomers Trat have drawn all their first three games in the top flight this season.

At True Stadium, Bangkok United host Sukhothai who are eighth.

Bangkok stars Thitiphan Puangchan, Peerapat Notechaiya, Rungrath Poomchantuek, Nitipong Selanon, Patiwat Khammai and Pokklaw A-Nan, who played for the national team that finished runners-up in the King's Cup, are ready to play for the Angels.

The Fire Bats, who have forward John Baggio in their ranks, narrowly lost 1-0 to Buriram in their previous game.

However, Bangkok United are likely to get three points at home.

In tomorrow's action, BG Pathum United face Muang Thong and Chiang Rai meet Khon Kaen. Port, the other team with seven points, are up against Prachuap on Sunday.