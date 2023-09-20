'The biggest Muay Thai fight in 50 years'

ONE chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong speaks at a press conference.

ONE Lumpinee 34 is set to be a historic night for the sport of Muay Thai.

This Friday card at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok is stacked from top to bottom.

But most notably, the event will be headlined by the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title showdown between defending king Rodtang Jitmuangnon and divisional kickboxing titleholder Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Appearing on SCMP MMA podcast, ONE chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong explained the significance of the fight to the combat sports community in Thailand and across the globe.

"Rodtang versus Superlek is the biggest fight in Muay Thai in 50 years," Chatri said.

"You can ask anybody in Thailand, the entire country is riveted. It's very hard to get two of the very best of their era together to actually compete, you know? And it's for high stakes, obviously, to see who's the best pound-for-pound Muay Thai striker in the world."

Lumpinee Boxing Stadium has hosted numerous historic events in its time, but this Friday's could be the most significant.

ONE Lumpinee 34 features no fewer than 12 fighters with world or Thai stadium titles to their names, including Seksan Or Kwanmuang, Yodlekpet Or Atchariya, Prajanchai PK Saenchai, and Suakim Sor Jor Thongprajin.

A sprinkling of the world's best foreign talent also adorns the card, such as three-time former ISKA world champion Akram Hamidi and Australian superstar Tyson Harrison.

The all-star line-up, Chatri said, is the best ever assembled.

"I don't think the rest of the world outside of the Muay Thai community understands -- this card is literally the greatest card assembled in the history of Muay Thai," he said.

"It's killers and monsters on that card. Bar none, it'll be the most-watched event in the history of Muay Thai."