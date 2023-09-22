Patty snaps at Korean trio's heels

Thailand's Patty Tavatanakit plays a shot in the first round of the Hana Financial Group Championship on Thursday. KLPGA Junseok Park

Incheon: Thailand's Patty Tavatanakit began her Hana Financial Group Championship campaign promisingly by carding a first-round four-under-par 68 to sit just one shot behind the leading South Korean trio.

Patty registered seven birdies, offset by three bogeys at the Bear's Best Cheongna Golf Club as Park Hyun-Kyung, Lee So-Young, and Song Ga-Eun set the early pace with their matching 67s.

Happy with her start, Patty aims to better her tied 42nd finish from her debut last year.

"It was pretty good. Everything went smoothly today," said the 23-year-old, who gained prominence after her victory at the 2021 Chevron Championship.

"While I wouldn't say it was my A game, I scored well. My highlight was probably the 12th, where I executed a great bunker shot and secured a birdie. I'm focused on taking it one shot at a time, trusting that if I play well, everything will fall into place."

Crowd favourites, Australia's Minjee Lee and New Zealand's Lydia Ko, were tied for 19th after signing for identical 71s.

World No.7 Lee had a less eventful round, managing only two birdies, one of which was on the final hole, offset by a single bogey which left her just four shots off the lead.

World No.9 Ko experienced a tale of two nines -- she birdied three times on the front nine but could not maintain that momentum in the latter half, managing just one more birdie against three dropped shots.

Still, she remains optimistic about her prospects. "Overall, it was solid. It was a day that could have gone better or worse. I hope this sets a positive momentum for tomorrow," said Ko, who secured a KLPGA Tour win in 2013.