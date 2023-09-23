Finally a goalless draw in EPL

The Premier League experienced its first goalless draw of the season last Sunday in a highly forgettable game between Bournemouth and Chelsea at the Vitality Stadium.

It was poor enough to actually qualify as a genuine "bore draw".

Unwelcome though it might be, the 0-0 was long overdue considering it was the 47th fixture of the season.

According to a recent survey on past seasons by bookmakers, on average one in every 13 matches in the Premier League ends in a 0-0 draw.

Not all goalless draws are boring of course and some are far more exciting than a one-sided 5-0 thrashing.

But fans generally like to see a few goals especially if they have travelled long distances to watch the game.

It may come as a surprise that despite the Premier League's reputation for plenty of goals the most common score is 1-1 which occurs in roughly 10 percent of the matches. The second most frequent is 1-0 followed by 2-0 and 2-1.

The goalless draw is the fifth most likely score, coming in at 7.5 percent.

In the past decade, the lowest number of 0-0 scores was 21 in the 2019-20 season while the highest was 34 in 2012-13.

In last Sunday's action, the second game between Everton and Arsenal also looked to be heading for a 0-0 stalemate before Leandro Trossard struck with a beautiful goal in the 69th minute. It was Arsenal's first win at Goodison Park in six years.

It brought back memories of the days under George Graham and Arsene Wenger when the Gunners were closely identified with 1-0 wins.

It prompted the popular chant of "1-0 to the Arsenal" sung to the tune of Go West by the Village People.

On Saturday, there was a record-breaking moment in the match between Tottenham Hotspur and Sheffield United when two late goals, including a long-awaited goal from Brazilian forward Richarlison, saw the hosts grab all three points.

Dejan Kulusevski's goal which made it 2-1 was timed at 99min 53secs, the latest winning goal in Premier League history.

It beat by just eight seconds the previous record by Bruno Fernandes with his winning penalty against Brighton in September 2020.

There was another late turnaround at Villa Park, where the hosts were down 1-0 until the 87th minute when Jhon Duran equalised with a splendid goal. Then Douglas Luiz put Villa ahead from the penalty spot after 98 minutes and Leon Bailey topped things off to make it 3-1 in the 101st minute.

Although later than the Spurs goal, Bailey's effort was not the match-winner.

Highlight of the weekend's action was undoubtedly Brighton's 3-1 demolition of Man U at Old Trafford.

Amazingly it is Brighton's fourth successive win in the Premier League over the Red Devils.

Much is being made of United's woes but Brighton deserve the plaudits for their enterprising play.

The Seagulls have been a delight to watch this season and let's hope they can keep flying.

The big match this weekend is at the Emirates Stadium tomorrow in the North London derby between arch-rivals Arsenal and Tottenham.

This is always a volatile fixture and with Spurs and the Gunners in second and third place on the same number of points this encounter could be even more intense than usual.

Spurs fans are delighted with how Aussie manager Ange Postecoglou has created a new team spirit but they will have to be at their best to thwart Mikel Arteta's impressive side.

There should plenty of goals in this weekend's games, but who knows, we might even have the second 0-0 of the season.