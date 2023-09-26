Age no barrier for Castle, fights Hazuki in Bangkok

British boxer Denise Castle poses with her belts.

British boxer Denise Castle fights in Bangkok on Thursday with two goals in mind -- one, to win a belt; and two, to prove age is no barrier to doing so.

Castle, from Bournemouth in southern England, is now 51 years old and has conducted the entirety of her western boxing career away from home, as she has been repeatedly denied a licence by the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC).

She claims this is age discrimination, with her applications being knocked back at the ages of 41, 44 and 50, despite several other countries being prepared to licence her and the WBC four times approving her for title fights.

Her latest championship contest takes place on Thursday in the Spaceplus venue in RCA, with the WBC silver atomweight belt up for grabs against Japan's Sana Hazuki.

It will be the fourth time Castle has boxed in Thailand, but she was already well known in Muay Thai circles, as Denise Onesongchaigym, prior to switching to the Queensberry code, having won S1 and WBC championships across an eight-year, 17-fight campaign that preceded her move into western boxing.

The latter title win precipitated the change, as the WBC made Castle mandatory contender for their boxing equivalent, also at atomweight (102lb/46.3kg).

Castle assumed her existing combat sport credentials, as well as the backing of the WBC, would be sufficient to secure a licence with the BBBofC but she was met initially with reservation when interviewed in 2013.

The BBBofC did not consider her Muay Thai experience relevant, so instead the board asked Castle to take part in a "test spar".

But, given a shortage of British boxers in the sport's lowest weight class, this could not be arranged in time for Castle's shot at then-WBC champion Momo Koseki.

Instead, Castle secured a Japan Boxing Commission (JBC) licence, with that body satisfied by her medicals and Muay Thai record.

The Koseki fight was met with defeat, but not before Castle got her western boxing career off to a winning start with two stoppage victories in Thailand in 2014.

She repeated that knockout form in her last visit to the Kingdom, when she TKO'd Sutthinee Bamrungpao in Bangkok in 2019 to win the WIBA world title.

Now Castle hopes to continue her undefeated streak in Thailand.

World title shot

A win against Hazuki could lead her to another world title shot -- a coveted rematch with Fabiana Bytyqi, who outpointed Castle, also for the WBC title, in 2018.

This would make her the oldest boxer of either gender to contest a major world championship, and would add strength to her argument that boxing licencing should be based on individual merit rather than age grounds.

As well as her in-ring pedigree, Castle is a physical education teacher at a high school and argues this means she knows what her body is capable of.

"Through my profession, I can keep my fitness up safely," she said. "I know what things not to do, and how to be smart and adjust."

Furthermore, she has passed her appropriate medicals and has boxed in Thailand, Japan, the UAE and the Czech Republic.

Promoter Brico Santig of Highland Boxing, who stage next week's event, sees no issue with Castle competing at an age when most boxers are long retired.

"I've promoted Denise before and I'm happy with that," said Santig.

"Most important is she is medically cleared as per WBC requirements.

"For Sana Hazuki, this is really a tough fight," he added of Castle's opponent, who is 38, ranked No.9 in the world by BoxRec and coming off a spectacular knockout win over unbeaten Thai Watcharaporn Namphon in April.

"It's a 50/50 match and a very exciting match."

Castle, for most observers, would be the underdog in this fight, but she is confident -- not least because of the location.

While her dream of fighting in her native UK remains elusive, Castle at least is welcome in her "second home".

"I love Thailand and its people," she said.

"From my Muay Thai days until now, I have always been honoured to fight in Thailand.

"It's like my second home and I've always fought well there. I am unbeaten in boxing in Thailand, so that is a good omen."