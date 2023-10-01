Stamp wins vacant ONE Women’s atomweight MMA world title with TKO finish of Ham Seo Hee

ONE Championship™ (ONE) returned to the Singapore Indoor Stadium with a historic card. ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham featured three exciting World Title bouts, including a showdown for the ONE Women’s Atomweight MMA World Title, the ONE Women’s Strawweight Muay Thai World Title, and the inaugural ONE Women’s Atomweight Submission Grappling World Title.

ONE Championship, in partnership with leading premium lifestyle and luxury performance brand TUMI, presented the prestigious ONE World Title belt to the World Champions.

In the main event, Stamp Fairtex captured the vacant ONE Women’s Atomweight MMA World Title after delivering a stunning TKO finish of Ham Seo Hee in the third round. The division’s longtime queen, Angela Lee, vacated the belt just before the two athletes walked out to the Circle.

Following a tactical opening frame where both women carefully sized each other up, Stamp stepped up her offense in the second round, landing an array of significant strikes. Ham courageously opted to trade with the Thai superstar, eventually flooring her with a straight left hand. Despite the knockdown, Stamp flipped the script and came close to finishing her South Korean rival with a deep armbar before the bell sounded.

In the third round, Stamp sealed the victory by delivering a solid punch to Ham's midsection, forcing the South Korean to her knees. She then swarmed “Hamzzang” with follow-up punches to complete the stoppage, cementing her place in history as the first three-sport ONE World Champion.

In the co-main event, 18-year-old Smilla Sundell overcame her toughest challenge to date, as she defeated atomweight Muay Thai queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues to retain her ONE Women’s Strawweight Muay Thai World Title. It was no easy feat, as Sundell endured punishing blows from Rodrigues in the opening moments of the first round. However, just before the bell sounded, “The Hurricane” delivered a powerful left hook that shook Rodrigues. From that point onward, Sundell maintained relentless pressure, unleashing a barrage of heavy strikes upon the Brazilian striker. The Swedish teenage sensation amplified her offense in the third frame, as she overwhelmed Rodrigues with punches, elbows, and knees to secure a TKO.

Danielle Kelly captured the inaugural ONE Women’s Atomweight Submission Grappling World Title, delivering a stunning performance against former adversary Jessa Khan in a highly anticipated rematch. The two battled to a stalemate in the early going, but it was Kelly who pulled away midway through the contest by catching Khan in a toehold. Despite Khan’s effort to change the course of the bout, Kelly persevered and maintained control, thwarting her Cambodian-American counterpart’s attempts to gain position. Kelly took home the unanimous decision and the gold after time expired.

ONE Women’s Strawweight MMA World Champion Xiong Jing Nan showcased her punching power in a Special Rules Striking Match, outshining Muay Thai star Nat “Wondergirl” Jaroonsak to win by third-round TKO. Returning to her boxing roots but in 4-ounce gloves, “The Panda” dominated the contest, as the Chinese star relentlessly peppered her Thai opponent with powerful blows from various angles. The end came in the third round, when Xiong hurt “Wondergirl” along the Circle Wall and finished her with a devastating flurry of punches.

Former ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion John Lineker put together a vintage performance, as he outstruck #2-ranked bantamweight MMA contender Stephen Loman in a high-stakes matchup. Loman tried his best to keep Lineker on the outside with high kicks from range, but “Hands of Stone” barrelled his way through with his vaunted power. The Brazilian picked up steam in the second half of the fight, turning up the aggression while forcing Loman on the back foot. Lineker also effectively nullified many of the Filipino’s takedown attempts. In the end, all three judges scored the bout in favor of Lineker to win by unanimous decision.

Performance bonus winners: Stamp Fairtex (US$50,000), Smilla Sundell (US$50,000), Asa Ten Pow (US$50,000)

