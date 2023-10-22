Buriram slip up with draw at Chiang Rai

Finding his form back: BG Pathum's Chanathip Songkrasin.

Defending champions Buriram United missed their chance to take over the top spot in Thai League 1 following a goalless draw at Chiang Rai United on Friday night.

Meanwhile, Thailand midfielder Chanathip Songkrasin added his name to the scoresheet again on Friday night after coming on as a substitute and grabbing the third goal for BG Pathum United in a 3-0 victory over Trat.

Buriram United had several chances and Theerathon Bunmathan and Lonsana Doumbouya failed to convert two easy ones.

The Beetles were very organised in defence and the two sides ended up sharing the spoils.

Buriram coach Arthur Papas rued the missed opportunities after the match.

"Our team did quite well in the second half," he said. "We had several chances to seal three points but we couldn't convert them.

"We must improve our scoring, that's our main concern at the moment."

Papas added: "Our next game is in the AFC Champions League, so we want our fans to come and cheer us at the stadium. We will get better and make our fans happy."

The Rabbits were in fine form at home on Friday night and Sarach Yooyen gave them the upper hand by guiding a Danilo Alves pass into the net after 22 minutes.

Chenrop Samphaodi doubled the lead six minutes before the break with a header before Chanathip put the game beyond Trat's reach with a 63rd-minute goal.