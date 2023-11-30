Warmly-welcomed Somkiat thanks fans and sponsors

Somkiat Chantra signs an autograph for fans upon his arrival at Suvarnabhumi airport on Wednesday.

Moto2 rider Somkiat Chantra returned home to a warm reception after a successful season at the Moto2 world championship.

The 24-year-old Idemitsu Honda Team Asia rider became the first Thai to finish sixth in the Moto2 world championship standings, which is the highest ranking in the World Grand Prix by a Thai racer.

The season concluded in Valencia on Sunday.

"This year, myself and the team had hoped to set a top-five target and although I managed to finish only sixth I would like to thank you for all the support that helped me get to this point," said Somkiat.

"I also would like to thank Thai Honda for supporting me. We have shown that a Thai rider can make it in the world championship."

"I will continue to improve myself to achieve a higher target in the future," he added.

Somkiat, who won the Japanese Grand Prix at Motegi in October for his only title in 2023, finished in the sixth position with 173.5 points.

Ajo KTM's Spanish rider Pedro Acosta won the championship with 332.5 points.

Somkiat finished third at the Thailand Grand Prix, becoming the first local rider to have a podium finish on a home race at the Chang International Circuit.

He secured his maiden Moto2 title in Indonesia last year.