Pathum visit Port with eye on top spot in Thai League 1

BG Pathum's Teerasil Dangda, right, in action against Ulsan in the ACL.

Port and BG Pathum United face off tomorrow with the Thai League 1 top spot up for grabs.

Visiting Pathum are second on 21 points from 10 matches, two behind leaders Bangkok United, while Port are third on 20 points after 11 games.

Pathum turn their attention to the league title race after losing their fifth straight AFC Champions League game to South Korea's Ulsan 3-1 on Tuesday.

BG's attack will again be led by Teerasil Dangda.

Bangkok United, who have played only nine games, will visit Prachuap on Sunday.

The Angels are fresh from beating Singapore's Lion City Sailors 1-0 to reach the knockout phase of the AFC Champions League for the first time.

Muang Thong United and champions Buriram United will face off on Sunday.

The match will be a tough test for Kirins' newly-appointed Milos Joksic, who will be co-head coach with Uthai Boonmoh.

The Kirins will be determined to bounce back from their 3-1 defeat to Lamphun Warriors last Sunday.

Buriram were held to a scoreless draw by Ratchaburi in T1 last week and lost at China's Zhejiang in the ACL in midweek.