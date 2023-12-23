Nualphan's last hurrah as Port chief

Nualphan Lamsam will stand in the FAT presidential election in February. (Photo supplied)

Port will bid farewell to their beloved chairwoman Nualphan Lamsam on Monday night after the team's home game against Ratchaburi in Thai League 1.

It will be Port's last game of 2023 and final match of the first half of the season.

Nualphan, 57, will step down as Port chief as she contests the Football Association of Thailand (FAT) presidential election in February.

Nualphan took over the club in 2015 and guided them to the FA Cup title in 2019.

She is seen as hot favourite to win the FAT election on Feb 8.

Port are contenders for the Thai League 1 title this season, trailing leaders Bangkok United by six points.

Port are brimming with confidence after thrashing champions Buriram United 4-1 last week with goals from Bordin Phala, Noboru Shimura and substitute Hamilton Soares (two).

Port are the highest-scoring team with 36 goals.

Ratchaburi will be without two centre-backs, Jonathan Khemdee and Park Jun-Heong.

Bangkok United should have few problems when they host Police Tero tomorrow.

Second-placed BG Pathum United are at home to Nakhon Pathom while fourth-ranked Buriram play Uthai Thani.

Meanwhile, relegation contenders Chonburi sealed their first win under caretaker coach Nutthawut Vijitwetchakarn in midweek when the Sharks stunned Pathum on penalties in the FA Cup following a 2-2 draw.

The win should boost the Sharks' confidence when they host Muang Thong United today.