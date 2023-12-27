Ishii calls up Yotsakorn and Suphanan

Striker Yotsakorn Burapha.

Thailand coach Masatada Ishii has called up Yotsakorn Burapha and Suphanan Burirat to replace Teerasil Dangda and Pokklaw A-Nan for the warm-up match with Japan on New Year's Day.

Veteran striker Teerasil of BG Pathum United and Bangkok United midfielder Pokklaw withdrew from the squad due to injuries.

Yotsakorn is a striker at Chonburi, while Suphanan is a right wing-back of Port.

Thailand will also be without playmaker Chanathip Songkrasin and defender Pansa Hemviboon.

The Jan 1 friendly in Tokyo will be Japanese Ishii's first assignment after being appointed coach of Thailand this month.

It is part of both teams' preparations for the Asian Cup to be held in Qatar from Jan 12-Feb 10.

Earlier, Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu named a weakened team for the match against Thailand.

The 23-man squad features 15 overseas-based players but missing are Premier League stars such as Liverpool's Wataru Endo and Brighton's Kaoru Mitoma.

Moriyasu did not call up any players based in Britain, Italy or Spain for the Thailand game but he did name players from French, German, Belgian and Dutch clubs.

Monaco playmaker Takumi Minamino, Borussia Monchengladbach defender Kou Itakura and Feyenoord striker Ayase Ueda were all included.

Meanwhile, Mitoma suffered a left ankle injury during his team's 1-1 draw away to Crystal Palace in the English Premier League last week, raising concerns about his availability for the Asian Cup.

At the Asian Cup, the Samurai Blue are in Group D with Indonesia, Iraq and Vietnam.

Thailand are in Group F with Saudi Arabia, Kyrgyzstan and Oman.

The six group winners plus four best runners-up reach next round of the continental championship.