Revived Buriram secure another victory

Buriram United striker Supachai Chaided reacts after he scored against Prachuap.

Thai League 1 champions Buriram United continued their revival on Thursday, winning their match 2-1 at Prachuap.

But leaders Bangkok United and title contenders BG Pathum United both dropped points.

The capital side were held to a scoreless draw by lowly Chonburi while Pathum could only manage a 2-2 stalemate with Chiang Rai United, who were reduced to 10 men.

At Sam Ao Stadium, Supachai Chaided gave visiting Buriram the lead after 10 minutes and Rattanakorn Maikami made it 2-0 in the 81st minute.

Derley cut the deficit to 2-1 from the penalty spot in injury time.

It was the Thunder Castle's second league win in a row after they defeated Uthai Thani last week.

At Chonburi Stadium, Bangkok United could not break Chonburi's defence.

The Angels have failed to win in their last two league matches following a 1-1 draw with Police Tero.

Bangkok United, who are five points ahead of second-ranked Port, will host Buriram in the last game of the first half of the season on Jan 6.

At BG Stadium, Fellipe Cabral opened the scoring for Chiang Rai in the fifth minute and Danilo Alves equalised for the hosts in the 38th minute.

Chiang Rai's Sivakorn Tiatrakul scored in the 45th minute to give the visitors a 2-1 lead at half-time.

Chiang Rai's Marco Ballini was sent off in the 58th minute and Igor Sergeev sealed a point for the Rabbits in injury time.

Injury-hit Pathum have failed to win in their last five games in all competitions.

BG announced yesterday they had signed midfielder Kritsada Kaman from Chonburi.

Thailand leave for Tokyo

The Thai national team left for Tokyo yesterday to play Japan in a friendly on New Year's Day.

The match, officially called the Toyo Tires Cup, is scheduled to take place at the National Stadium at noon, Bangkok time.

It will be Japanese coach Masatada Ishii's first assignment after being appointed coach of Thailand earlier this month.

The game is part of both teams' preparations for the Asian Cup to be held in Qatar from Jan 12-Feb 10.