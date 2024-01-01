War Elephants ready for Japan clash

Thailand players take part in a training session ahead of their friendly match against Japan in Tokyo on Monday.

Thailand coach Masatada Ishii is hoping that Monday's friendly game with Asian giants Japan in Tokyo will bring the best out of his players.

The battle for the Toyo Tires Cup will take place at noon, Thai time, at Tokyo National Stadium and will be televised live on Thai Rath TV (32) and Changsuek Official channel on YouTube.

This will be Ishii's first match in charge of the War Elephants but the highly regarded coach has arrived in his native Japan without some of the top Thai stars, including crafty playmaker Chanathip Songkrasin and veteran striker Teerasil Dangda.

"This will be a special occasion because the game between Thailand and Japan replaces the FA Cup final which is traditionally played on Jan 1," Ishii told a pre-match press conference on Sunday.

Commenting on his men's readiness, the Japanese coach said: "The level of fitness of our players is different at this stage.

"I am grateful to the clubs for releasing players for this game but some of them had matches a few days ago.

"I will also have to be careful with their fitness because they are all required to go back represent their clubs in Thai League 1 soon after this game.

"I am not trying to suggest in any way that we are not ready for the game with Japan.

"We had a very short training stint but I have told the players to do their best and prove themselves in the tussle with Japan, who play the game at a much higher level."

Asked about facing Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu again, Ishii said: "We have met before when we were coaching club teams but this time it will be different because this is a match between two national sides.

"Akira Nishino was the head coach of Thailand before. He tried to develop the team but could not do much because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Now that I have become the head coach of Thailand, I will try to help the team get better and better."

Meanwhile Thailand manager Nualphan Lamsam said although the War Elephants are undordogs against the Japanese she believed Ishii's experiences could play a huge role in how today's match plays out.

"I have confidence in coach Masatada Ishii. He has a lot of experience. I think the team could have a good game against the Japanese," said Nualphan, who did not travel with the squad due to illness.