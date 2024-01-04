Thais recall Supachai for Asian Cup

Thailand players pose for a group photograph ahead of their friendly match with Japan in Tokyo on Monday.

The Football Association of Thailand (FAT) has left stars Chanathip Songkrasin and Teerasil Dangda out of the 26-strong squad for the 2024 Asian Cup, which will be held in Qatar from Jan 12 to Feb 10.

Both Chanathip and Teerasil are nursing injuries and had also missed the friendly match against Japan in Tokyo on New Year's Day.

Other players who have been dropped from the team are Picha Autra, Phitiwat Sookjitthammakul and Yotsakorn Burapa. The trio were members of the Thai side that lost to Japan 5-0.

Six players recalled by the FAT for the Asian Cup are Saranon Anuin (Chiang Rai United), Channarong Promsrikaew (Chonburi), Suphanat Mueanta (OH Leuven, Belgium) and Buriram United's Pansa Hemviboon, Peeradol Chamratsamee and Supachai Chaided.

The War Elephants have been drawn in Group F and will play Saudi Arabia, Kyrgyzstan and Oman in the tournament.

The War Elephants will start off with a match against Kyrgyzstan on Jan 16. They will play Oman on Jan 21 and take on former champions Saudi Arabia four days later.

The players will report for training camp on Jan 7 and will leave for Qatar on Jan 11.

Meanwhile, Japan-based Thailand star Supachok Sarachart admitted that the War Elephants lagged way behind the Blue Samurai.

"The match showed the big gulf that exists between the two teams," said the Consadole Sapporo winger.

"We learned a lot of things from playing against a team [Japan] that is ranked No.1 in Asia.

"But we are now focused on the Asian Cup. Let's see how far we can progress in that tournament."

Thailand right wing back Nicholas Mickelson added that it was "a difficult game against the Japanese team".

"They have a good team structure. Their players have speed and are very strong.

"I am keen to help the national team qualify for the 2026 World Cup finals and to create a good result in the Asian Cup as well."