Peeradol wary of Oman

Thailand's Peeradol Chamratsamee attends a training session.

Thailand midfielder Peeradol Chamratsamee admitted the match against Oman will be tough but the team will focus on taking all three points in their second match at the AFC Asian Cup on Sunday.

"Of course, we all want to get three points from the game against Oman because we will qualify for the next round," said Peeradol, who was replaced at half-time during the opening match against Kyrgyzstan after suffering a knock on his ankle.

"Oman are a strong team with quick movements. We have to work hard in this match."

Peeradol added, "I am very happy to be playing in the Asian Cup, which is a major tournament.

"During the World Cup 2022, I came to watch the tournament here in Qatar. This time, I am here as a player and it's inspiring to have a chance to play at a stadium you watched World Cup games."

Thailand defeated Kyrgyzstan 2-0 in their opening match on Tuesday with a double from Buriram United striker Supachai Chaided.

The War Elephants lead Group F with three points while Saudi Arabia are second following their 2-1 victory over Oman.

Meanwhile coach Masatada Ishii urged Thai fans to continue giving support to the team.

"I would like to thank the Thai fans for supporting and cheering the team back in Thailand," said the Japanese coach.

"I know that a lot of people came to Qatar to watch the first match. It motivated the players to do well knowing that so many fans are rooting for them.

"The players worked very hard until we won the first match. Of course there are two more games left with Oman and Saudi Arabia. Our players will help one another to get the results we want," said coach Ishii.

The match against Oman tomorrow will kick off at 9.30pm at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium and will be shown live on PPTV HD (36) and T Sports 7.