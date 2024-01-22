Thailand inch towards Asian Cup knockouts after drawing with Oman

Thailand's Nicholas Mickelson (right), Weerathep Pomphun (left) and Suphanan Bureerat react after the match against Oman in Doha, Qatar, on Sunday night. (Reuters photo)

Thailand collected one more point on Sunday night after a 0-0 draw with Omen as Saudi Arabia qualified for the Asian Cup knockout stage after they beat Kyrgyzstan 2-0 in a one-sided Group F game.

The result means the War Elephants are moving closer to the knockout stage. They beat Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday. Thailand will meet Saudi Arabia in the last match on Thursday.

Thailand coach Masatada Ishii fielded the same starting line-up he used in the game against Kyrgyzstan to frustrate Oman in the match in Dubai on Sunday night.

Thailand have four points, while Oman have one from two matches. Saudi Arabia earn six points after their perfect start and Kyrgyzstan are bottom after losing both their games.

Kyrgyzstan had a nightmare start to the game when Aizar Akmatov saw red for a high boot on Sami Al-Naji. The Kyrgyz defender was initially cautioned but received a straight red after VAR intervened and the referee watched the replay.

Saudi Arabia took time to make their possession and man advantage count but after several opportunities to open the scoring, they finally made the breakthrough in the 35th minute when Mohamed Kanno turned in a cross at the far post.

Kyrgyzstan's night went from bad to worse when Kimi Merk was sent off in the 52nd minute for a reckless challenge on Hassan Al-Tambakti where he caught the defender on the ankle, with VAR intervening again after the midfielder was only cautioned.

Kyrgyzstan went into damage control and attempted to thwart wave after wave of Saudi attacks, but Faisal Al-Ghamdi doubled their lead with a long-range strike that slipped through the gloves of goalkeeper Erzhan Tokotayev in the 84th minute.