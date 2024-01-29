Thai Liverpool fans shocked by Klopp's announced departure

Hope he will wrap up season with more trophies before leaving

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp applauds his team after their victory over Norwich City at Anfield on Sunday. (Reuters photo)

Thai supporters of Liverpool hope to see Jurgen Klopp leave the football club in style after another win on Sunday that keeps the team on a path to more trophies.

The Liverpool In Thailand Facebook page has registered the shocked reaction of fans to the decision of the German manager to leave Liverpool at the end of this season.

Many fans on the social networking media urged him to stay and many hoped for a memorable exit. "I hope we'll win the premiership this year, and other champsionship," one fan wrote. Other commentators supported this statement.

Liverpool have a strong base of supporters in Thailand. Other popular teams in Thailand are Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea.

The club leads the Premier League with 48 points, five more than Manchester City, who have a game in hand. They cruised into the fifth round of the FA Cup with a 5-2 rout of Championship Norwich City on Sunday, to kick off Klopp's long goodbye at Anfield. They are in the final of Carabao League Cup final against Chelsea on Feb 25.

Liverpool's beloved manager announced on Friday that he would leave the Merseyside team at the end of this season, his ninth at the helm.

"I get it, it's very emotional," Klopp told the BBC. "I just have to make sure that I don't get on that side of it. (And) in the games, we need to be warriors and not celebrate the old man on the side lines."

Anfield's faithful serenaded Klopp to the tune of The Beatles' 'I Feel Fine', lustily singing: "I'm so glad that Juergen is a red. I'm so glad he delivered what he said."

"First match after the news and we can get used to it," Klopp said.