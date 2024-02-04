Teen Shnaider's golden run in Hua Hin continues

Consistent Chinese: Jiang Xinyu and Guo Hanyu in action during their semi-final on Saturday.

Russian teenager Diana Shnaider advanced to the final of the WTA Thailand Open at Arena Hua Hin on Saturday.

Unseeded Shnaider defeated third seed Wang Xinyu of China in straight sets 6-2, 7-6 (7/5) in the semi-final match on Saturday.

Shnaider, who knocked out top seed Magda Linette of Poland in the first round, will play either defending champion and second seed Zhu Lin or Wang Yafan, both from China, who were to face off later last night.

Earlier, second seeds Jiang Xinyu and Guo Hanyu of China qualified for the doubles final after they defeated Russian pair Kamilla Rakhimova and Yana Sizilova.

Jiang and Guo won the opening set 6-2 before Rakhimova and Sizilova came back strong in the second set to win 6-4 to force a decider.

The Chinese players were more consistent in the super tie-break and took the match with a score of 11-9.

They will face top seeds Miyu Kato of Japan and Aldila Sutjiadi of Indonesia for the title on Sunday.

Kato and Sutjiadi defeated Arina Rodionova of Australia and Yuan Yue of China of 4-6, 6-2, 10-7 on Friday night.

Meanwhile Paradorn Srichaphan, who is the organising director of the event, said he's happy with how the Hua Hin event is gaining reputation among the players. "Hua Hin is already on the WTA map. The city has become a destination for the players after the the Australian Open."