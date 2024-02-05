Nualphan resigns as Thai team manager

Nualphan Lamsam is the frontrunner to become the new FAT chief.

Nualphan Lamsam on Sunday stepped down as the manager of the men's national football team to pursue her bid to become the new president of the Football Association of Thailand (FAT).

The FAT elections will take place on Thursday at the association's head office in Hua Mark, Bangkok, and Nualphan is seen an overwhelming favourite to take over the top job in the national football governing body.

"Aug 23, 2021, is the date that I will never forget as it was the day I became the team manager of the Thai national and U23 teams. It was the most important mission for me of my 16-year-old football career," said Nualphan, who is affectionately nicknamed "Madam Pang" by the Thai media.

"For 890 days, I had a great experience. The country's football team really belongs to Thai people and I learned a great deal from working with a lot of people, who all wanted the best for the team.

"Today, I step down from the team manager's post with a lot of good memories.

"I will continue to work in the best interest of Thai football regardless of the election results on Feb 8 [Thursday].

"We need to have unity among our ranks to help Thai football develop."

Besides Nualphan, Komkrit Napalai, Warong Thiuthas, Pauline Ngarmpring and Tanasak Suraprasert are the other candidates who are vying for the office of the FAT president.

Incumbent FAT chief Pol Chief Somyot Poompunmuang will relinquish his post on the election day. He is not seeking a re-election after two four-year terms in the office.

Earlier, Nualphan had also resigned as the Chairperson of Thai League 1 club Port.