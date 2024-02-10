Wasps primed to sting Rabbits

BG Pathum United players take part in a training session. (Photo: BG Pathum United)

Sasom Pobprasert will begin his reign as PT Prachuap coach as the Killer Wasps take on visiting BG Pathum United in a Thai League 1 action at Sam Aoh Stadium on Saturday.

Former Port and Chonburi coach Sasom, who was unveiled as Prachuap boss on Jan 31, is tasked with helping the struggling team avoid relegation.

The Killer Wasps are currently bottom of the 16-team league, with just 10 points from 15 games.

"PT Prachuap are bottom of the league at the moment so it is really a big challenge for me to help the team avoid the relegation," said Sasom.

"But I believe we have the players to do that and we will try to get our team out of the drop zone.

"For the game with BG Pathum United, of course it will be a tough game as the Rabbits also have a new coach in Makoto Teguramori.

"So this game will be tough but we will fight to get a point at our home ground and if luck is on our side then three points are what we need."

Meanwhile Teguramori, who returned for his second stint as Pathum coach, insisted he would not underestimate Prachuap.

"Although Prachuap are bottom of the league we cannot underestimate them at all. This is still an away game and we will have to be at our best to get a win at their home ground," said the Japanese.

Khon Kaen United host Chonburi while Ratchaburi visit Nakhon Pathom in the other two matches on Saturday.

Infantino praises Nualphan

Fifa president Gianni Infantino congratulated Nualphan Lamsam on her becoming the new president of the Football Association of Thailand on Thursday.

In an instagram post, Infantino wrote "Congratulations to Nualphan Lamsam on being elected as the president of the Football Association of Thailand, becoming the first women to assume the position of president of a national football federation in Asia."