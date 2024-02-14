Flying Angels aim to dominate Marinos on home turf

From left Bangkok United midfielder Weerathep Pomphun, coach Totchtawan Sripan, Yakohama F Marinos coach Harry Kewell and midfielder Jun Amano during a press conference on Tuesday.

After a string of scintillating performances in the AFC Champions League, Thai League 1 leaders Bangkok United will be aiming for another impressive show when they host Yokohama F Marinos in the first leg of their last-16 round tie on Wednesday.

The Thai side were a revelation in the group stage while Japan's Yokohama F Marinos had to work hard to book their knockout stage spot.

Bangkok United enjoy a four-point lead over Buriram United at the top of the Thai League 1 standings and have emerged as the team to beat.

The Angels have also been in great form in the AFC Champions League, topping Group F ahead of two-time winners Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors of South Korea.

Ex-Australian international Harry Kewell will make his competitive debut for the F Marinos today after replacing Kevin Muscat as the head coach of the Japanese side in the pre-season.

After relinquishing their J-League title to Vissel Kobe last season, F Marinos are looking forward to a strong start in a bid to send a powerful message about their determination to challenge for the AFC Champions League title.

The match between Bangkok United and F Marinos will kick off at 7pm at Thammasat Stadium.

Midweek T1 clashes

Thai League 1 teams are in action in the midweek with arch-rivals Port and Muang Thong United coming face-to-face tonight.

Hosts Port are riding a tide of confidence following their 4-0 thumping of Police Tero on the weekend.

The Kirins, on the other hand, kicked off the second leg of the season with a 2-1 defeat at the hands of leaders Bangkok United.

Former champions Muang Thong will be eager to resurrect their campaign after slumping to the three-team relegation zone.

Also tonight, title-holders Buriram United host Sukhothai, fancying three points.

Buriram coach Arthur Papas has warned his men not to underestimate Sukhothai.

Top-flight strugglers Chonburi and Police Tero are also scheduled to square off this evening.

Both sides will be eager to make amends for the loses they suffered on the weekend when the Sharks went down to Khon Kaen United 1-0 and Police had a forgettable outing, suffering a 4-0 rout at the hands of Port.