Brilliant Thais win first Asian silver

Thailand players pose with their silver medals at the Asia Team Championships in Selangor, Malaysia.

Thailand came up short in their bid to win their maiden Asian women's team title after losing to India in the final of the continental badminton championships in Selangor, Malaysia, on Sunday.

Busanan Ongbamrungphan and doubles pair Benyapa Aimsaard and Nuntakarn Aimsaard claimed points for Thailand while Pusarla V Sindhu, Anmol Kharb and doubles pair Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand won their respective matches to give India a thrilling 3-2 victory.

World No.17 Supanida Katethong went down to world No.11 Sindhu in the opening singles match 12-21, 12-21 at Setia City Convention Centre.

World No.10 doubles pair Jongkolphan Kittitharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai lost to Jolly and Gopichand 16-21, 21-18, 16-21 as India raced to a 2-0 lead.

Busanan revived Thai hopes, outplaying Ashmita Chaliha 21-11, 21-14 in the third match.

Aimsaard sisters then pushed the tie to the deciding fifth match after they registered a 21-11, 21-9 victory over Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra.

Kharb proved too strong for Thai rising star Pornpicha Choeikeewong in the decider, winning 21-14, 21-9 to hand India their first Asian women's crown.

"Although we couldn't beat the Indian team in the final, I have to say the girls did very well in this tournament. They gave it their all today," said Thai badminton chief Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul.

"It is still a historic achievement for Thailand for making their first appearance in the final at the Asian Team Championships.

"With some young players added to the team such as Pornpicha Choeikeewong and Tidapron Kleebyeesun, I am confident the team will go on and have more success in future tournaments such as the SEA Games, the Asian Games and the Uber Cup," she added.

Thailand's previous best results at the Asia Team Championships were bronze-medal finishes in 2016 and 2020.

China were crowned the men's team champions after they defeated defending champions and hosts Malaysia 3-0 in the title match.

Thai players will head to Europe next week as the BWF World Tour returns to action, starting with the German Open on Feb 27-March 3, followed by the French Open on March 5-10, the All England Open on March 12-17 and the Swiss Open on March 19-24.