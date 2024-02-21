Thai fighter Rodtang calls out Haggerty

Rodtang Jitmuangnon, right, wants a trilogy fight with Jonathan Haggerty. PR

Rodtang Jitmuangnon has joined the growing chorus of fighters clamouring for the next shot at two-sport ONE bantamweight world champion Jonathan "The General" Haggerty.

"The General" overcame an early scare to stop heavy-handed Brazilian Felipe Lobo and retain his bantamweight Muay Thai belt in the ONE Fight Night 19 main event this past weekend.

Haggerty netted the toughest win of his career on Saturday plus a 3.5-million-baht performance bonus to boot. But he barely stepped foot out of Lumpinee Boxing Stadium before the callouts came pouring in.

Ruling over two divisions, there is no shortage of prospective opponents for the British star.

Haggerty was quick to take the mic after defeating Lobo to call for another shot at ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade, whom he defeated to claim the vacant bantamweight kickboxing strap.

A win over "Wonder Boy" under MMA rules would make Haggerty the first athlete in history to hold world titles in three sports at one time. However, with two sports already under his reign, there are numerous options for him in the striking world.

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong has a conundrum on his hands too, as evidenced by his post on Facebook on Sunday night.

He asked his fans on who Haggerty should face next and rattled off a list of world-class fighters like Rodtang, Superlek Kiatmoo9, Hiroki Akimoto, Tawanchai PK Saenchai, and, lastly, Andrade.

Akimoto stands atop the bantamweight kickboxing rankings, while Scotland's Nico Carrillo has surged to the No.1 slot under Muay Thai rules.

But there is also a slew of fighters in other weight classes who have their eyes on Haggerty.

ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek has made no secret of his desire to test himself in bantamweight, and "The Kicking Machine" would no doubt make for a compelling opponent.

Featherweight Muay Thai divisional ruler Tawanchai is also in the mix if Haggerty moves up in weight himself, having made the jump from flyweight to bantamweight in 2022.

However, it was Rodtang who first called out Haggerty as the dust settled at ONE Fight Night 19.

"The Iron Man" snatched Haggerty's ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title back in 2019 before making it two for two against the Knowlesy Academy representative the following year.

Rodtang still holds the belt to this day, and he took to Instagram to register his interest in a blockbuster third showdown with Haggerty as he looks for a second belt to add to his own collection.

"Congratulations on your last fight," Rodtang wrote. "You fought very well. Now come fight me again so we can see who the real G is."