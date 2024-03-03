Injury-hit Angels hope to revive title bid at Buriram

Bracing for action: Muang Thong United players train ahead of their Thai League 1 clash with PT Prachuap on Sunday.

Bangkok United will have their work cut out when they take on defending champions Buriram United in an away game Sunday evening as they bid to resurrect their campaign for a first-ever Thai League 1 title.

Buriram United missed their chance to sweep the three domestic titles for a third year when they were shocked by third tier Bangkok FC 5-4 in a last-16 round FA Cup clash in the midweek.

The Thunder Castle will be eager to make amends for the stunning defeat by putting on an impressive show in front of their home crowd and continue their quest for the two remaining domestic trophies -- the League Cup and Thai League 1.

Leaders Buriram top the standings with 42 points from 19 games, three ahead of the Angels, but the capital side have a game in hand.

Both teams can't afford any slip-ups in the close race, which was dominated by Bangkok United for a long stretch before the start of the second leg of the season last month.

Buriram will be out to make the most of the home turf advantage.

Bangkok United are facing an injury crisis and have managed to pick up only two points from their past two matches.

The Angels have several key players, including Manuel Tom Bihr and Mahmoud Eid, sidelined by injuries and will be happy to secure a point from this trip to Buriram.

In another match on Sunday, former champions Muang Thong United host PT Prachuap.

The Kirins drew their last game with Nakhon Pathom, while the Killer Wasps will be looking for their second straight win under coach Sasom Pobprasert, who took the team in the second leg.