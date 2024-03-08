Tan hopes to lift Police Tero

PT Prachuap players take part in a training session. (Photo: PT Prachuap FC)

PT Prachuap host Police Tero on Friday in a battle between Thai League 1 strugglers.

Bottom club Prachuap have 16 points from 20 games while Police Tero, under new coach Tan Cheng Hoe, are 14th on 20 points.

The match at Sam Aoh stadium kicks off at 7pm on Friday.

Prachuap lost at Muang Thong United 2-1 on Sunday while Police Tero drew 1-1 with Nakhon Pathom United on Saturday.

A win on Friday for new Police Tero coach Tan will lift his team out of the red zone.

"I have to speed up my work with the team now because I have so little time to prepare the team," admitted Tan, the former Malaysia coach, who began his Police Tero reign just over a week ago.

"From what I've seen they [Police Tero] are a good team and many players have great potential.

"We will try to get a point out from this game," he added.

Meanwhile Prachuap coach Sasom Pobprasert expected a tough game on Friday.

"This match will not be an easy game for us since they [Police Tero] have just changed their head coach," said Sasom, whose team could move out of the bottom place with a victory.

"They got a point from their previous match so they will expect to do better and win this game.

"But we are also ready. We will try our best to win the match in front of our home crowd. Three points is what we want from this game," said Sasom.