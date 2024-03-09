Chanathip returns for South Korea ties, first call-up for Boonyakiat

Thailand coach Masatada Ishii.

Playmaker Chanathip Songkrasin returned to the Thailand national team as coach Masatada Ishii named his 23-man squad for the crucial home-and-away qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup against South Korea later this month.

The BG Pathum United midfielder was not included in the team for the AFC Asian Cup in Qatar last month due to injury.

"Chanathip Songkrasin was actually on our list for the friendly against Japan on New Year's Day and the AFC Asian Cup but eventually we didn't call him up because of injury problems," said Ishii.

"This time we have him in the team because he's fit again. He is a class player and hopefully he can help the team in these two matches against South Korea."

Uthai Thani goalkeeper Boonyakiat Wongsajam was given his first call-up while four foreign-based players -- Supachok Sarachat, Nicholas Mickelson, Elias Dolah and Suphanat Mueanta -- were all included in the squad.

The players will report for training on March 14 at Novotel Future Park Hotel.

Thailand will play Group C favourites South Korea in the second phase of the Asian qualifiers for the World Cup finals on March 21 at Seoul World Cup stadium while the second leg at Bangkok's Rajamangala National Stadium will take place five days later.

Thailand are second in Group C with three points from two games while South Korea have six points.