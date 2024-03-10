Mixed duo exit Paris meet in semis

Dechapol Puavaranukroh, right, and Sapsiree Taerattanachai.

Mixed doubles stars Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai bowed out in the semi-finals of the US$850,000 BWF French Open in Paris on Saturday.

The Thai sixth seeds lost to third seeds Seo Seung-Jae and Chae Yu-Jung of South Korea 18-21, 16-21 at the World Tour Super 750 event at Arena Porte de la Chapelle in Paris.

It was the Korean pair's third successive win over the Thai players.

The manner of the defeat was even more disappointing for Dechapol and Sapsiree, who let slip of a 16-8 lead in the opening game and a 14-10 advantage in the second as their bid for the third title of the year ended at the last-four stage.

Seo and Chae will play either fourth seeds Feng Yanzhe and Huang Dongping or sixth seeds and defending champions Jiang Zhenbang and wei Yaxin, both from China, in the title match today.

Earlier, top seed An Se-Young of South Korea edged Tai Tzu-ying of Taiwan 21-12, 17-21, 22-20 in the women's singles semi-finals.

An will play either second seed Chen Yufei of China or fourth seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in the final.

An is chasing her second title of the year following her victory at the season-opening Malaysia Open in January.

World champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn, the only other Thai player left in the tournament, was due to play Lakshya Sen of India in the men's singles semi-final later last night.

Second seed Shi Yuqi of China and Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo of Indonesia were to meet in the other semi-final match.