Van Engelen and Roojai crowned overall champs

Flying Dutchman: Roojai Insurance's Adne Van Engelen poses on the podium with the trophy on Saturday.

Roojai Insurance cyclist Adne Van Engelen was crowned the overall winner of the 2024 Tour of Thailand cycling race in Phetchabun on Saturday.

Dutchman Van Engelen finished the six-day race in a total time of 22 hours 20 minutes and 32 seconds to land the title, taking home the Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn's Cup.

Thanakhan Chaiyasombat of Thailand Continental Cycling team took the second place in 22:20.41 hours and Anatolii Budiak of Terengganu Cycling team finished in third place in 22:20.44 hours.

Thanakhan claimed the race's Best Asean Rider award. His TCC teammates Peerapol Chawchiangkwang and Noppachai Klahan took the second and third places respectively.

Roojai Insurance captured the team title with a total time of 67:02.47 hours. Thailand Continental Cycling team claimed the second place in 67:04.14 hours and Terengganu Cycling team got the third place in 67:07.35 hours.

Roojai also won the sixth stage in 13:17.21 hours, followed by Thailand Continental Cycling team and St George Continental Cycling team in second and third places.

New Zealand's Nicholas Kergozou de la Boessiere of St George Continental Cycling team won the sixth and final stage on Saturday from Phichit to Si Thep Historical Park in Phetchabun, covering a distance of 190.80km.

Kergozou de la Boessiere crossed the finish line in 4:25.47 hours.

Malaysian Mohamad Izzat Hilmi Abdul Halil of Malaysia Pro Cycling team came second while Go for Goal Philippines cyclist Aidan James Mendoza took the third place.

Mohamad Izzat Hilmi won the stage's Best Asean Rider award and the Best Sprinters' classification with 46 points.

Sarawut Sirironnachai of Thailand Continental Cycling team took the second place with 43 points and Adne Van Engelen of Roojai Insurance got 35 points.

Today is a rest day and the three-day women's race will begin tomorrow.