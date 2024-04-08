Thais expected to do well in women's race

Members of the Thailand Women's Cycling team and Thailand national team pose after their training session on Sunday.

A total of 59 cyclists from 12 teams will take part in the 2024 Tour of Thailand women's race which begins on Monday in Phitsanulok.

The three-day event will cover a total distance of 278.2km.

Thailand will have two teams including Thailand Women's Cycling team (Juthatip Maneephan, Chanpeng Nontasin, Petchdarin Somrat, Supaksorn Nantana and Chaniprn Batriya) and Thailand national team (Rungnapa Kuson, Sathinee Janthima, Kamolrada Kaoplod, Apichaya Hantayung and Natcha Songken).

Gen Decha Hemkrasri, president of the Thai Cycling Association, said "these women's team have been training hard for the race which will start from tomorrow (today) and both teams are ready under the guidance of Chinese coach Li Xiaole.

"The TCA is hoping our athletes will win the overall individual title after a Vietnamese cyclist won it last year. I encourage all the cyclists to do their best but they should not underestimate any team at all.

"I hope the fans will come and cheer our cyclists during the race. We hope they will be successful and reach our target," he added.

Monday's 112.70km first stage starts from Phitsanulok and finishes at Sukhothai Historical Park.

The second stage on Tuesday will begin from Sukhothai Historical Park passing through Asokaram temple and back to Sukhothai Historical Park with a total distance of 95.50km.

The third and final stage will take place on Wednesday with an internal route of Phetchabun with a total distance of 61.30km.

The race will be broadcast live on Thai PBS's Facebook and Youtube channel from 9am onwards.

Roojai Insurance's Dutch cyclist Adne Van Engelen won the individual title of the men's race concluded on Saturday. Roojai Insurance captured the team crown.