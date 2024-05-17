T1 giants Bangkok United could deal Police fatal blow

Police Tero players train ahead of their match against Bangkok United on Friday. (Photo: Police Tero FC)

Police Tero's stay in Thai League 1 could end on Friday night when they face second-placed Bangkok United.

Defending champions Buriram United, coached by former Brazil star Jorginho, would wrap up another successful campaign if the Angels fail to secure a win against Police. Buriram visit Uthai Thani on Saturday night.

Police have been pinned to the foot of the league table for long and their chances of surviving in the top-flight seemed to have evaporated with only two games left this season.

Totchtawan Sripan's Bangkok United will also be desperate for a victory against Police in an attempt to keep leaders Buriram under pressure.

Chonburi will be hoping for a victory at Muang Thong United as the Sharks strive to prolong their stay in the top division.

Also tomorrow night, Trat host Lamphun Warriors in a battle of relegation-threatened sides.