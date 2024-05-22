Thailand, Malaysia in same group for Asean tournament

Thailand have won the Asean championship seven times. (Photo supplied)

Defending champions Thailand have been drawn to face arch-rivals Malaysia and Singapore in the opening round of the 2024 AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup.

The other two teams in Group A will be Cambodia and the winners of a play-off between Brunei and Timor Leste.

The official draw for the tournament, which has been rebranded as the Asean championship, was held in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Tuesday. The prestigious event will take place from Nov 23-Dec 21.

Last year's runners-up Vietnam and reigning SEA Games champions Indonesia have been drawn in Group B along with the Philippines, Myanmar and Laos.

Thailand coach Masatada Ishii attended the ceremony along with his Malaysian counterpart Kim Pan-Gon.

Under the tournament rules, top nine ranked Asean countries qualify automatically for the round-robin first stage with one of the two bottom-ranked sides making it through a play-off.

The first-round matches take place on a home and away basis with the top two team from each group qualifying for the home-and-away semi-finals.

The title showdown is also played over home-and-away legs.

Thailand have so far won seven AFF Championship titles (1996, 2000, 2002, 2014, 2016, 2020 and 2022).