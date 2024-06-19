Late Conceicao goal gives Portugal 2-1 win over Czech Republic

Czech Republic's Robin Hranac scores Portugal's first with an own goal. (Reuters photo)

LEIPZIG, Germany: A late goal by Portugal substitute Francisco Conceicao secured a 2-1 victory over the Czech Republic in their opening Group F game at Euro 2024, where they also needed an own goal as they came from behind to snatch victory.

Portugal dominated possession and had the lion's share of the chances but it was the Czech's who took the lead in the 62nd minute when Lukas Provod whipped a stunning strike into the far corner.

Seven minutes later Portugal were level when Czech goalkeeper Jindrich Stanek pushed away a header from Nuno Mendes but only as far as the leg of Robin Hranac and the ball ricocheted into the defender's own net.

The game was in added time when Conceicao tapped in from close range after a defensive mistake from Hranac to give Portugal the win.