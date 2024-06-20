Croatia and Albania draw 2-2 in thriller

Albania's Taulant Seferi in action with Croatia's Luka Modric. (Reuters photo)

HAMBURG, Germany: Lowly Albania held Croatia to a 2-2 draw in a thrilling Euro 2024 encounter on Wednesday that left both teams fighting it out for progression to the knockout stage.

Klaus Gjasula equalised at the death in stoppage time with a low shot, making up for an own goal earlier that had looked sure to give Croatia victory.

Ranked 56 places lower than Croatia and roared on by their delirious red-clad fans at Hamburg's Volksparkstadion, Albania took a shock 11th minute lead thanks to a brilliant glancing header from Qazim Laci.

Albania squandered several chances to go further ahead before facing a wave of attacks from Croatia in the second half masterminded by captain Luka Modric.

Andrej Kramaric levelled in the 74st minute with a low shot before the ball bounced off Gjasula and into the back of the Albanian net for Croatia's second two minutes later.

Both teams sit on one point after two games in Group B, with Croatia next facing Italy, while Albania take on Spain.