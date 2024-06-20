Serbia's Jovic snatches late equaliser to salvage 1-1 draw with Slovenia

Serbia's Luka Jovic celebrates scoring their first goal. (Reuters photo)

MUNICH, Germany: Serbia substitute Luka Jovic headed a last-gasp equaliser to salvage a 1-1 draw with Slovenia in an entertaining Group C clash at Euro 2024 on Thursday.

A brilliantly worked goal from right-back Zan Karnicnik had given Slovenia the lead and put them on the brink of their first ever Euros win before Jovic nodded home a corner five minutes into added time to leave their opponents distraught.

Slovenia missed several good chances before Karnicnik drove upfield from the edge of his own penalty area, released the ball to Timi Elsnik and then met a beautiful return cross to slot past Predrag Rajkovic in the 69th minute.

Serbia failed to capitalise on periods of superiority despite the menace of veteran striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, who saw a close range shot deflected by Karnicnik onto the woodwork, until Jovic struck.

The result at the Munich Football Arena put Slovenia in second place on two points with group leaders England to come in their third and final Group C game. Serbia, bottom with one point, face Denmark next.