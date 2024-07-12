Olympics: Record 8.6 million tickets sold for Paris Games

An aerial view shows the Eiffel Tower with the Olympic rings and the Olympic Eiffel Tower Stadium venue for beach volleyball ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics Games in Paris, France, on Wednesday. (Photo: Reuters)

PARIS - A record 8.6 million tickets have been sold for the Paris Olympics, French media reported Thursday.

The International Olympic Committee has told organisers of the games starting July 26 that the number exceeded the previous all-time ticket sales record of 8.3 million set by the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

"We are proud to have already beaten the record, but we can still do even better," Paris Games chief organiser Tony Estanguet was quoted by AFP news agency as saying.

As for the Paralympics, 1 million tickets have been sold.

