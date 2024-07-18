PM defends Thai athletes' uniform for Olympics

Thai athletes' new uniform for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games is inspired by patterns of ceramics discovered at the Ban Chiang Archaeological Site, says Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin. (Photo: Stadium TH Facebook page)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has defended the new uniform for Thai athletes in the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, saying the design was inspired by patterns from Ban Chiang, a World Heritage Site.

This defence came in response to widespread criticism from netizens who claimed the design was outdated.

Mr Srettha urged critics to respect the design team saying, "When you say your clothes or mine are outdated, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, isn't it?" He made the comment at the Office of the Anti-Money Laundering Office (Amlo) on Thursday.

Respect should be given to those who designed the unform and everyone should not focus on trivial issues, he said.

On Wednesday, the prime minister took to his Facebook account to defend the Thai athletes' uniform for the Paris Olympics.

"Patterns from the Ban Chiang Archaeological Site have inspired a design team. The outfit reflects a combination of Thai cultural heritage and internationalisation," he wrote.

According to Mr Srettha, the design team conducted thorough research by holding meetings with the Udon Thani Rajabhat University’s Fabric and Textile Creative Design Centre (FTCDC) director. The team also gathered data and took advice from Ban Chiang National Museum, the Fine Arts Department and local communities that continue the tradition of weaving, dyeing fabric with indigo and making pottery with unique patterns.

The team then incorporated these patterns, indigo dyeing techniques and knowledge from their research into creating modern and suitable uniforms for the world stage. Polo shirts made from recycled plastic bottles were also used to contribute to environmental sustainability.

"The athletes' uniform is more than just a costume, but it represents a blend of the past and a sustainable future," Mr Srettha wrote. " They inspire the new generation to appreciate Thai culture while moving forward."

His comments followed criticism on social media after photos of the Thai athletes' uniform for the Paris Olympics were posted on the Stadium TH Facebook page.

Among the comments were. "(The design team) had to please senior figures; otherwise, the design would not get approval," "Soft Power on the Rock," and "Is this all you can do?"

The uniform also drew positive comments from some netizens who appreciated the design.