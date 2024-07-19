Thailand changes athletes' Olympic uniforms after criticism

One of the four new outfits to be used by Thai athletes in the Olympics opening ceremony. (Photo: National Olympic Committee of Thailand Facebook account)

The National Olympic Committee of Thailand (NOCT) has resolved to replace the controversial outfits worn by Thai athletes used for the 2024 Summer Olympics' opening ceremony.

The new uniforms, designed by Grand Sports and four other teams, will feature the Ban Chiang pattern for the ceremony in Paris next Friday, NOCT vice president Thana Chaiprasit announced on the committee's Facebook page on Friday.

The abrupt change comes after public criticism of the original outfits, which were unveiled with badminton star Sapsiree Taerattanachai as the model.

Some critics noted similarities between the original attire and clothes worn by tambon administration organisation officials for local government meetings.

However, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin defended the designers, saying critics should respect them and adding that "beauty is in the eye of the beholder."