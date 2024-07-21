SAT, companies to pay for Olympics broadcast rights

High school students take photos with an Olympic Rings cutout in front of the Olympic Park Festival at Samyan Mitrtown on Friday. The event, featuring an exhibition of Thai athletes and international sportsmen, runs until Wednesday. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) will join hands with the private sector to invest about 400 million baht for the rights to broadcast the Olympic games, SAT governor Kongsak Yodmanee said.

Mr Kongsak said on Saturday the SAT used to receive half of the money needed for the Olympics broadcast rights from the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC). The rest was covered by the National Sports Development Fund with support from the private sector.

For the 2024 Olympics broadcast, the SAT requested 435 million baht from the NBTC's Broadcasting and Telecommunications Research and Development Fund on Wednesday. The NBTC declined to provide the funding assistance.

A source said the NBTC board voted 7-0 against supporting the budget for acquiring the broadcast rights for the 33rd Olympic Games and the 17th Paralympic Games in Paris.

"We had multiple discussions with the NBTC regarding our request. However, no SAT representatives were present during the NBTC's final decision," said Mr Kongsak.

"We want to ensure that all Thais can access the Olympic broadcast through various channels as per the cabinet's direction," he said.

Given the urgency, the SAT brought the issue to the National Sports Development Fund committee meeting on Thursday.

The committee decided to proceed, with the government acting as a primary supporter to engage in discussion with private partners.

Although the cost of acquiring the broadcast right cannot be disclosed yet, the amounts reportedly exceed 400 million baht approved by the committee. Operational costs must also be included.