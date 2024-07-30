Olympic triathlon postponed due to Seine pollution

Paris organisers have invested huge sums in cleaning up river but rain churned up more murk

A view of the river Seine and the Alexander III Bridge in Paris. Olympic officials on Tuesday postponed the men’s triathlon as pollution levels were seen as not safe for swimming. (Photo: Reuters)

PARIS - The men’s triathlon at the Paris Olympics was postponed on Tuesday as pollution levels in the river Seine remained too high, World Triathlon said in a statement, dealing a blow to organisers and leaving athletes facing more uncertainty.

The race was postponed until Wednesday at 10.45am local time, immediately after the women’s event, which is scheduled for 8am that day.

Organisers had previously said they were confident water quality would improve in time for the race after heavy rains last Friday and Saturday churned up and dirtied the river.

“Despite the improvement of water quality levels over the last hours, the readings at some points of the swim course are still above the acceptable limits,” they said early on Tuesday.

Should levels of bacteria remain too high by Wednesday morning, both the men’s and women’s races are likely to be postponed to Friday, the contingency day reserved for the events.

If by Friday the water quality is still not good enough, the swim leg will be scrapped and athletes will compete in a duathlon instead. For the mixed triathlon relay event on Aug 5, the contingency day is Aug 6.

Adding to the risk of another postponement, France’s state weather service was forecasting a risk of thunderstorms on Tuesday evening and overnight.

Australian Olympic team chief Anna Meares said news of the postponement had not deterred the triathletes.

“The athletes are really looking forward to having that stage and that platform to perform on,” she told reporters.

“They actually want to swim in the river.”

French triathlon federation technical director Benjamin Maze told FranceInfo they were taking steps to help athletes deal with the situation.

“Of course there is a little bit of anger and a lot of disappointment,” he said.

The federation had been working with psychologists to help athletes prepare mentally for the uncertainty, Maze added.

Major clean-up

Paris authorities have invested heavily to make the Seine swimmable as a key legacy of the Games, and spent 1.4 billion euros on wastewater infrastructure to contain sewage and minimise spillage into the waterway.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo took a dip in the river herself earlier this month, in a bid to convince doubters. City authorities have announced plans for three Seine swimming sites to open to the public by June next year.

But the gamble that the river would be clean enough on the day of the triathlon was never guaranteed to pay off, especially as water quality varies widely from day to day.

Rainfall often causes sewer systems to overflow into the river, significantly increasing concentrations of infection-causing bacteria such as E. coli.

Seth Rider, one of 55 triathletes entered in the men’s race, has been taking unconventional measures to prepare for exposure to bacteria.

“We know that there’s going to be some E. coli exposure, so I just try to increase my E. coli threshold by exposing myself to a bit of E. coli in your day-to-day life,” the US athlete said in a press conference on Saturday.

“Just little things throughout your day, like, not washing your hands after you go to the bathroom and stuff like this.”

Bacteria aside, the Olympic triathlon course was conceived to maximise the wow factor, with the river swim a key element.

After diving into the Seine from a pontoon next to the Alexandre III bridge, athletes are set to race past the Musée d’Orsay and Grand Palais during the bike and run stages before ending back where they started.

Crossing the finish line on the bridge, they will be framed by stone columns topped with gilt-bronze statues of Pegasus, with the golden dome of the early 18th century Invalides monument as a backdrop.