Tom Cruise leaps into action as Los Angeles takes on Olympic mission

Actor Tom Cruise jumps from the roof of the Stade de France during the closing ceremony. (Reuters photo)

PARIS: Hollywood's top gun Tom Cruise rappelled from the roof of the Stade de France into the Paris Games closing ceremony on Sunday before speeding off with the Olympic flag in a dramatic handover that began the countdown to the Los Angeles Games in 2028.

A beaming Cruise high-fived athletes after making the roughly 160-foot descent and took the flag from LA Mayor Karen Bass, who was accompanied by US gymnast Simone Biles.

Cruise then disappeared beneath the stage before reemerging on a motorcycle with the flag affixed to the back and exited as the crowd at the 80,000-seat stadium roared.

The closing ceremony then transitioned to a prerecorded video of the 62-year-old skydiving down to the Hollywood sign, where a wide shot showed the Olympic rings incorporated into the famous LA landmark.

The flag was then passed from US Olympians past and present as it traversed the city before reaching a beach party, where California-based musical acts the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Billie Eilish, and Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre performed.

Living up to the stunning success of the Paris Games may seem like mission impossible for LA and the celebrity-rich city will lean on its stars such as leading man Cruise as the Olympic spotlight turns to Southern California.

Cruise was among the many celebrities seen taking in the action at the Paris Games, showing up at gymnastics, swimming and soccer.